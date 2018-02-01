Disloyal man walking with his girlfriend and looking amazed at another seductive girl (Photo: AntonioGuillem, AntonioGuillem)

Ghosts, Breadcrumbers, Zombies, oh my! Match has just ranked Austin men as the worst behaved singles in America!

Match, the world's largest dating company, released its 8th annual 'Singles in America' survey and it provided some interesting facts about Austin men that woman should take note of, especially with Valentine's Day vastly approaching.

This survey, which takes a look at the dating habits of over 5,000 U.S. singles, stated that Austin men are the worst behaved singles in America!

According to Match, Austin men are 400 percent more likely to breadcrumb a lady, 549 percent more likely to ghost and 297 percent more likely to come back into someone's life as a zombie.

For those of you who are not familiar with these shady terms, take a look at the definitions below.

Breadcrumbing : Sending messages to someone which suggest that you're still interested in them, when you're actually very unlikely to want to have a relationship with them. I guess you could say these types of guys like to keep their options open.

: Sending messages to someone which suggest that you're still interested in them, when you're actually very unlikely to want to have a relationship with them. I guess you could say these types of guys like to keep their options open. Ghosting : Quietly disappearing or not following up or responding to messages from someone you're met while dating.

: Quietly disappearing or not following up or responding to messages from someone you're met while dating. Return of the Zombie: This is when a person who ghosted you has come back from the dead weeks or months later via a random text or on social media.

The men of Austin took first place in each of these categories!

Top five cities of Breadcrumbers:

Austin = 65%

Nashville = 52%

Jacksonville = 51%

Los Angeles = 50%

Phoenix = 49%

Top five Ghost cities:

Austin = 75%

San Antonio = 60%

Los Angeles = 54%

Baltimore = 53%

Nashville = 52%

Top Zombie Cities:

Austin = 59%

Portland = 55%

Jacksonville = 45%

San Antonio = 44%

Los Angeles = 44%

Although Austin men swept the competition, it's safe to say that they will not be sweeping the heart's of women.

