America First? There's a line to be second

A screen shot from a Dutch comedy show's video offering up the Netherlands as the world's second greatest country after the United States. (Photo: Zondag met Lubach)

For President Trump, one country and one country only is first — America.

Which is why there's a long line of other nations begging to be second, and they're doing it in a series of very funny videos.

The first was the work of a Dutch comedy show called Sunday with Lubach (Zondag met Lubach), something like The Daily Show.

The four-minute video, posted on Jan. 23, purports to be an introduction to the Netherlands for incoming president Donald Trump.

"Because we realize it's better for us to get along, we decided to introduce our tiny country to him," the host says.

The voice-over is done in Trumpian tones by Greg Shapiro, a Chicagoan who now lives in Holland.

"We speak Dutch, it's the best language in Europe. We've got all the best words. All the other languages failed. Danish? Total disaster. German? It’s not even a real language. It's fake, it's a fake language," the video explains.

Holland's Afsluitdijk, part of a system of dikes that protect the low-lying nation from being swamped by the Atlantic Ocean, is described as "a great, great wall that we built to protect us from all the water from Mexico."

At the end of the video, Shapiro intones, "We totally understand it's going to be American first. But can we just say, the Netherland's second? Is that OK?"

The Dutch video has spawned a series of imitators, all arguing that their nation should get to be second. Each follows the general outline of the Sunday with Lubach video, but with country-specific items.

Switzerland's extols itself as "the sexiest country in Europe" and touts its "big fat mountains. We're not flat, like for example the Netherlands. They're so flat. Total disaster."

Switzerland also treats its women badly. "We didn't even let them vote until 1971. In some places even until 1990. We grabbed them by the civil rights. And they let us do it. It was great."

Portugal notes that it was founded by a king who kicked out the Muslims and took over their land. "We know what you're thinking. Our first king would be a great secretary of Defense. He's dead now. Sad."

After asking if the United States might want to conquer Italy, the Italian video notes that it's got the best mafia in the world, extremely organized and practical. "We can build your wall in three days."

Germany's video suggests that it "hosted" two world wars and won both of them — anyone who suggests it didn't is fake news.

It also built a great wall "and we made the Russians pay for it. It's true. People were literally dying for the wall. People in Germany love walls."

Some of the videos reference each other. At the end of Germany's, it helpfully shows a map of Europe, should Trump want to push the red button and destroy Germany in a nuclear attack. "This is how Germany looks like on the map," it says, showing a satellite image of Europe with Italy outlined in red.

Spain's video reminds Trump "we are not Mexico. We are not 'bad hombres.' For many years it might seem that we had pretty good relations with them. But that's over. Completely over!"

Finland's video describes the walls (well fences) it built to keep the moose out. "And we made the moose pay for it."

An Iranian Second video tries to clarify the difference between Iraq and Iran. "It can be really confusing. Which one did I ALREADY attack? Which one am I going to attack next? And that is what we are really afraid of, that you mix up the names and do something to us by mistake."

Comics the world over are creating videos at this point, including Australia, Croatia, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden. So far Mars appears to be the only planet which has.

