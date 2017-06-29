Take This Job: FunBus

The FunBus.

Brandy Haney-Brown and Steve Brown bring the fun. They have been responsible for bringing joy to kids all around Central Texas for 5 years on this FunBus. It's a converted school bus which now serves as a gym on wheels. Once they enter, kids get the chance to cross the monkey bars, shoot baskets and get some great exercise.

On board the FunBus. (Photo: KVUE News)

The FunBus also has a partner which is just a popular with the kids. Snowie provides much needed refreshment after a session on the FunBus. Brandy and Steve use the shaved ice bus to keep the fun going!

