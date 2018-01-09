Trade volunteer hours for 2018 SXSW badges

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - The time has come to sign up to volunteer for South By Southwest.

The film, music, comedy and interactive festival and conference in downtown Austin is officially two months away and organizers said they're looking for people to help register celebrities, provide information and assist registrants to their sessions.

After working a minimum 24 hours in either music festival production, sessions, registration, information, trade shows, or technical support, volunteers will earn SXSW badges.

Crew shift selections will take place at the SXSW Volunteer Call on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center, Ballroom ABC on the First Floor.

SXSW EDU runs from March 5-8 and SXSW Conference and Festivals runs from March 9-18 at the Austin Convention Center.

Go here to sign up.

