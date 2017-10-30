Shipley DoNuts says Alex Bregman deserves all of the donuts today

(Photo: Getty Images, KHOU 11, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON -- Just in case you havne't heard, the Houston Astros just won one of the craziest World Series games of all time.

It took five hours and 17 minutes for the Astros to beat the Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series. The game included 14 pitchers who combined to throw 417 pitches. There were 28 hits, seven homers, and 25 total runs scored.

Finally, after 10 wild and emotional innings, Alex Bregman swatted the first pitch he saw from Jansen into left field to drive in Fisher from second and win the game.

Because of this, Houston favorite Shipley DoNuts tweeted: "Dear @ABREG_1 , you deserve all the donuts today. All of them."

We agree!

Dear @ABREG_1 , you deserve all the donuts today. All of them. #EarnHistroy — Shipley DoNuts (@ShipleyDo_Nuts) October 30, 2017

(USA TODAY contributed to this story.)

© 2017 KHOU-TV