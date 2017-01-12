Saturn moon looks like Death Star in new image

Saturn's moon Mimas, with the Herschel Crater in the upper right quadrant. (Credit: NASA/ESL)

That's no space station. That's a moon.

A stunning new image of Saturn's moon Mimas is taken from an angle that one could mistake it for the Death Star from Star Wars.

The outstanding feature is the Herschel Crater.

"Named after the icy moon's discoverer, astronomer William Herschel, the crater stretches 86 miles wide -- almost one-third of the diameter of Mimas (246 miles) itself," reads NASA's description. Herschel's peak is almost as tall as Mount Everest.

The image was taken with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera last October at a distance of 115,000 miles.

The Death Star from "Star Wars" and Mimas, moon of Saturn. (Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm and NASA/ESL)

Copyright 2016 KING