Woman takes 'back-to-school' photos of dogs for charity

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video shows woman's vehicle hit other vehicle nearly head-on after plunging from parking garage
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Cedar Park city officials call for review in Kelley case
-
Austin officer raising money to help woman
-
Car falls off parking garage, woman injured
-
Man killed after concrete falls
-
Must-pass bills for Texas Special Session moving closer to becoming law
-
PINS closed due to 'super high' tides
-
Original: Heart-related issues during pregnancy
-
FDA 'Impossible burger' warning
More Stories
-
'Must-pass' sunset legislation signed into law by…Aug 10, 2017, 9:18 p.m.
-
SB MoPac lane closures likely to cause delays this weekendAug 10, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
WATCH: Shocking video from police shows car fall to…Aug 10, 2017, 5:07 p.m.