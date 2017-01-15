Close Pet of the Week: January 14, 2017 Pet of the Week: January 14, 2017 KVUE 3:08 PM. CST January 15, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Funky Austin houses on display TXST Strutters to perform on Inauguration Day Storm Team Forecast Girl brings breakfast to Sheriff's Deputy Marijuana policy reform advocates gather High school sweethearts killed in crash More Stories FORECAST: Tornado Watch Until Midnight Feb 15, 2016, 8:45 a.m. New Braunfels road closed after crash causes gas leak Jan 15, 2017, 2:33 p.m. 1 dead, 4 injured in northwest Austin crash Jan 15, 2017, 1:59 p.m.