CONSUMER ALERT: Common treat is dangerous for dogs

KVUE News has a warning for pet owners after a Texas State student bought what she thought was a harmless treat for her dog. She said that treat nearly killed her dog.

Katie Polone’s apartment is filled with artwork and displays of affection for her best pal, named Gatsby.

"I was diagnosed with epilepsy two years ago, and he's been with me the entire way,” she said.

Katie adopted the golden retriever and collie mix from a shelter. Her Christmas present for her best friend was supposed to be a special treat.

"I thought, looking at the ham bone, 'this can't be bad, it's a product on the shelf,'” she said, “I should be able to give it to him."

However, the day after Christmas, Gatsby appeared lethargic and began shaking, before he started to throw up.

"You could see the pieces of the bone in his vomit,” she said.

When Katie did some research, she found numerous complaints online about the ham bone, which was a product from the company Butcher's Bones.

"I was so distraught, I sat on the bathroom floor, holding him, he's shaking in my arms and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, I can't lose him,'” she said.

She immediately rushed Gatsby to the Animal Emergency Clinic North East, Humble, TX. Katie spent the Christmas holiday in the Houston area. She told KVUE News that Gatsby was diagnosed with irritation in his stomach lining and rectal bleeding.

According to experts, these bone treats can be dangerous and can also cause blockage in the digestive tract, esophagus, colon or even death.

KVUE reached out to S&S products, the manufacturers of Butcher's Bones. The company has not yet responded.

Katie bought the treat at a Walmart location in Houston. KVUE News contacted the company about the product.

In response, Walmart sent KVUE News this statement:

“We’re committed to providing our customers with safe, quality products. We take this allegation very seriously and are looking into it with our supplier.”

The Federal Drug Administration advises pet owners to not give their dogs bones, even commercially-available ones. Instead, experts recommend edible dental bones, bully sticks, antlers or tough, rubber toys.

"More people need to know about it, and so that's my goal to let people know that there are risks,” said Katie.

She said she has racked up about $400 in medical bills because of the bone treat. Click here to see a Go Fund Me page that has been set up to help her pay for the medical bills.

