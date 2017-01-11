Austin Animal Center working to help lost dogs find their owners

The people of Austin love their dogs. In fact, Austin was listed as being on the best cities for dog owners, just last year. However, when dogs run away or get lost, many of them don't get found.

The Austin Animal Center is working on curbing that trend, focusing on three areas.



The number of dogs brought into the Austin Animal Center is three to four times higher in the following zip codes than the rest of the city: 78702, 78724 and 78617.



"We tailor our services, based on the geographic area,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Deputy Chief Animal Services Officer at the Austin Animal Center.

According to the Austin Animal Center, one of the big reasons the pets are not being reunited with their owners is because the owners are not seemingly tracking down their pets.



"Perhaps they don't know where we are, perhaps there's concerns about being able to afford fees, perhaps there's something these folks need at home to be able to keep their pets,” said Shenefiel.



All three of the zip codes are located in East Austin, where most households make less than $53,000 a year, which is where affordability comes into play.



"One of the things that I think is very special about living in Austin and Travis County is that everyone loves their pets,” said Shenefiel.



To help the residents in those zip codes, the city of Austin will hire four additional animal protection officers to start a two-year pilot program.



"These folks will be based in the community and the majority of their day will be spent in these neighborhoods. They'll do door knocking, they'll do small events on weekends and things,” said Shenefiel.



The goal is to make sure these communities have access to vets, low-cost clinics, and affordable pet-friendly housing and dog parks.

The Austin Animal Center offers a number of programs to help low-income families keep their pets. If you've lost your dog or find a stray on the street, you can call 311 to report it.

