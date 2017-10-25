'Shelter Things' | Austin Animal Center promoting $11 pet adoptions

AUSTIN - The Austin Animal Center is hosting a "Stranger Things" Halloween themed adoption event from Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, cleverly titled "Shelter Things."

The Eggo-loving main character on the Netflix original show, Eleven, is also the reduced adoption fee Austinites will need to pay to be able to bring home their adopted pets. The animal center said in a release the event is more than just a Halloween promotion, but an engaging way to encourage Austin residents to support their local shelter while it's reaching a full capacity.

Austin Animal Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both cats and dogs and animals of all sizes will have a reduced fee, and adopters that come dressed up as their favorite character from 'Stranger Things' will get an animal care starter package thrown in for free. The shelter wants to encourage locals to also help lost pets in their communities and foster them while shelter staff look for the original owners to keep pets out of shelters during high capacity. More information and updates on specials will be featured on their Facebook page.

AAC is offering microchips and I.D. tags to Austin and Travis County pet owners for free, to help keep pets safe and out of the animal shelter system.

“Every adoption truly makes a difference," said Interim Chief Animal Services Officer Lee Ann Shenefiel.

