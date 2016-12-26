APA! cat ringworm program over capacity

AUSTIN - More kittens and cats with ringworm infection are at risk of losing their lives because Austin Pets Alive!'s ringworm program is over capacity.

The shelter said they typically treat about 500 cats or kittens a year with the condition. However, because of a temperate fall season, the shelter said they have seen an abnormally large influx of infected animals. Most of them are a part of Austin's homeless cat population.

APA! added they are unable to step in to assist other surrounding shelters because they already have too many to treat. As a result, some animals could die.

According to APA!, ringworm is a curable fungus similar to athlete's foot. But it is transmittable between animals and humans.

To help combat the problem, APA! asks the public's help to foster or adopt cats and kittens with the infection. The shelter added that they would provide treatments and training for anyone willing.

