Military reunion: S.A. mother and daughter to appear on Ellen

Ellie's reaction to a Build-A-Bear went viral, after the teddy bear played a recording of her dad's voice. (Photo: Ellen Degeneres Show, Custom)

A San Antonio mother and daughter are set to get a sweet surprise on the Ellen Degeneres Show Wednesday afternoon!

Tune in to Ellen at 3 p.m. to see Vanessa Villegas and her five-year-old daughter Ellie.

Ellie’s dad, U.S. Army Pvt. David Villegas, began basic training in Fort Jackson, SC in September to help alleviate their debt.

Because this is the first time Villegas has been away from his family and they’re only able to communicate via mail, Vanessa gave Ellie a Build-A-Bear dressed in army fatigues with a recorded message from her Dad in it for her birthday.

A video of Ellie’s adorable reaction went viral.

You'll be able to witness their reunion and see the family receive another surprise gift.

