KVUE takes tour of oldest living WWII vet Richard Overton's home renovations

One-Hundred-and-Eleven-year-old Richard Overton -- the oldest living World War II veteran -- has lived in his East Austin home since the 1940s. But now crews have given his historic home a few updates -- many for his safety.

KVUE 5:48 PM. CDT October 19, 2017

