Fort Worth man shares memories of dancing with Debbie Reynolds

Bruce Lea in a photo with Debbie Reynolds

In a YouTube clip of a performance from 1978, Debbie Reynolds' energy and charisma jump right off the screen.

And right there next to her, giving it his all, was Fort Worth dancer Bruce Lea.

"That’s how you felt with Debbie," Lea says. "If she was in front of you, or with you -- darn it, you were going to do your very best because you didn’t want to let that lady down."

Lea, who's owned Bruce Lea Dance Factory in Fort Worth for 38 years, said he first met Reynolds in 1972 during rehearsal for the Broadway show Irene. She was the star, he was a dancer.

"Of course I was lucky enough to be right there next to her," Lea said, showing News 8 the poster for the musical.

% INLINE %

He said it began a six-year working relationship between the two that took them from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to London..

"She was, I mean, the queen,” he said. “She was the queen.”

Lea said Reynolds was honored and agreed when he asked her to be his oldest son's Godmother, and he got to know Reynolds' daughter, Carrie Fisher. He recalls one particularly poignant moment.

"Debbie gets off the phone, I happened to be in the room, and she turned and told me, 'Carrie just auditioned for a film called ‘Star Wars.’ Now what could that be?'" he said, laughing. "And we both just kind of giggled. It was like, ‘Star Wars?’ Well, little did we know."

It's been a few years since they last spoke, but the distance didn't soften this week's news of Reynolds’ passing.

% INLINE %

"It was such a shock about Carrie, of course, and I knew Debbie had not been in great health. But in my mind, when Carrie finally passed away, I had told a couple people if anything's going to kill Debbie, this will,” Lea said. “And unfortunately, of course, the next morning she died.”

Lea is now left with the richest of memories of a woman who shared her talent and her stage with him.

"Lucky," Lea said. "I mean, just very lucky and fortunate."

Copyright 2016 WFAA