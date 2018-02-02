Foodie Friday: Get a taste of New Orleans at Austin's 'Fixe'

Executive chef and owner James Robert was born and raised in Opelousas, Louisiana. There, food was a big part of his upbringing. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - If you like good old fashioned southern food, look no further than Fixe.

Located at 5th and Nueces streets in what's considered Central Austin, at this upscale restaurant, you'll feel like you're dining in the South.

From buttered biscuits and deviled eggs to pork shoulder with pot licker beans, every night is Sunday supper.

Executive chef and owner James Robert was born and raised in Opelousas, Louisiana. There, food was a big part of his upbringing.

His menu features all sorts of dishes that offer southern nostalgic flavors with a progressive twist. And the flavorful dishes are cooked in an open kitchen that gives diners a front row seat to all the action.

Fixe offers an upscale but homey vibe and once you dine there, suddenly the name of the restaurant makes perfect sense.

