University of Texas track alum wins big at Golden Globes

AUSTIN - A former Longhorn Track and Field star walked away from the Golden Globes with more than just memories of one of the biggest award shows on television.

The film 26-year-old Trevante Rhodes starred in, Moonlight, a story of human connection and self-discovery, won the award for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

And with the big win for Moonlight at the Golden Globes, it's also favored to do great at the Oscars in February, along with "Lala Land" and "Manchester by the Sea", according to the Wall Street Journal.

Not too shabby for the breakout star who moved from Austin to Hollywood after graduating. After his stunning performance in Moonlight, Rhodes is set to act in at least five films, including a remake of the Predator Franchise.

