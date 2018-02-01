Selena's wax figure heading to #LoveSelenaOrlando celebration

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla's famed wax figure will be making its way to Florida for a limited-time appearance at Madame Tussauds Orlando. It's part of a six-week #LoveSelenaOrlando celebration.

"Our family is excited that Selena fans in Orlando will have a chance to see this beautiful wax figure in person," Suzette Quintanilla said. "We are thrilled to continue to work with Madame Tussauds to celebrate her legacy with fans from all around the world.”

From Feb. 13 to April 8, fans will have the chance to come face-to-face with Selena and can share their love for the singer by leaving a letter for her. Those letters will be passed on to Selena's family.

Madame Tussauds Orlando is also hosting an Instagram contest and encouraging fans to share clips of themselves singing their favorite Selena song using the hashtag #LoveSelenaOrlando.

Winners of the contest can win free tickets to the grand opening of the wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Orlando. However, airfare and hotel costs are not included in this deal. CLICK HERE for more contest details.

Selena has sold 70 million albums worldwide and even 22 years later is still winning awards, such as Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2017.

Madam Tussauds teamed up with the Quintanilla family and The Selena Museum to replicate her pose, expressions, makeup and styling based on her performance at the Memorial Coliseum in Corpus Christi, Texas, her hometown, on Feb. 7, 1993.

© 2018 KIII-TV