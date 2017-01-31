Rocker, emo-types wanted for Sci-Fi movie filming in Austin

Movie clapper on wood table (Photo: Tatomm, Thinkstock)

AUSTIN - Central Texans with long hair, tattoos, and an affinity for heavy metal and dark eyeliner get ready for your closeup.closeup.

A new feature film titled "Alita: Battle Angel" shooting in Austin on Feb 3, 6th and 7th is in need of extras with an edge -- more specifically rocker, punk, and emo-type people in their 20s to 40s.

The Robert Rodriguez and James Cameron Science Fiction film follows an amnesiac cyborg, played by Rosa Salazar from the Maze Runner series, as she takes on the role of a bounty hunter in a 26th-century dystopian future.

Others stars named to have big roles in the film include "Moonlight" star Mahershala Ali and Oscar winner Christoph Waltz from "Djano Unchained" and "Inglourious Bastards".

The filming in Austin will take place at night. All extras will be paid but must be over the age of 18.

If you think you have what it takes, email Third Coast Extras for more information.

