Midway Food Park to close temporarily as it moves to a new space

(Photo: Courtesy of Thinkstock Images)

After five years operating as a food park in southwest Austin, Midway Food Park is closing down.

The food park, located at 1905 South Capital of Texas Highway, is a family-friendly spot that features live music and, of course, a variety of food trucks.

The Midway Food Park announced via Facebook that they will be closing Jan. 31 as they transition into a new space. They will re-open at a new location as "The Midway Event Park" some time this spring.

They added, "We have enjoyed our time with our many vendors and wish them the best of luck with future endeavors. We are excited for new opportunities, cheers to 2018 and new beginnings."

© 2018 KVUE-TV