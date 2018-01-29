Kevin Hart coming to Austin this Fall

AUSTIN - Kevin Hart announced Monday that he will be adding over 100 new dates to the successful and hysterical 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' and Austin made the cut!

The expansion of his tour includes dates across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and Asia!

Hart will kick off the new dates in Baltimore on March 23 but will be performing in Austin at the Frank Erwin Center Nov. 2, and fans can get their hands on tickets this week.

Tickets for the newly added dates, including Austin, will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Tickets will be available at TexasBoxOffice.com or by phone at 512-477-6060 or 1-800-982-BEVO.

Watch the trailer for 'The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour' here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV