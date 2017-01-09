Green Day coming to Austin for Revolution Radio summer tour

NEW YORK - MARCH 23: (L-R) Musicians Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool of the band Green Day attend the cast of Broadway's "American Idiot" final sound check at St. James Theatre on March 23, 2010 in New York City. (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2010 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Central Texas fans of the Grammy Award-winning band Green Day will be in for a real treat during the summer of 2017.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees announced Monday their plans for their Revolution Radio summer tour, set to kick off Aug. 1 in Auburn, Wash.

The tour's title is the same name as their most recent album which was released in early October of 2016. The record produced their tenth number one hit, "Bang Bang".

After playing concert venues across the country like Portland, Ore., West Palm Beach, Fla., and San Antonio, Texas the band will play at the Austin360 Amphitheater Sept. 9, 2017.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 13. Go here for more details.

