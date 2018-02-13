Bastrop named top 5 finalist for small business reality TV show

Bastrop, Texas.

BASTROP COUNTY - They're one step closer!

Out of several small towns across the country, Bastrop, Texas was named as a top five finalist Friday for the "Small Business Revolution - Main Street" television series.

According to the City of Bastrop, it was the only city selected from Texas for the competition, and now it is the "tiniest" town in the nation remaining.

So, what happens if Bastrop wins the whole thing?

The city would win $500,000 to help small businesses in the area and be featured as the location for season three of the show.

In early January, locals told KVUE they hope the city wins so that some of the money could be used to spruce up some of the historic buildings around town.

Use an email address to vote once per day from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20 on smallbusinessrevolution.org to help Bastrop win the competition.

The show is hosted by Deluxe and streams on Hulu, YouTube, and the website Small Business Revolution.

