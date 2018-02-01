Austin Opera conductor fired for alleged inappropriate behavior

AUSTIN - Austin Opera has terminated its Principal Conductor and Artistic Director for violating the company's policy on harassment, according to a statement.

Austin Opera said Richard Buckley acted inappropriately and in a way not consistent with the "values and standards of Austin Opera."

Austin Opera said they are taking steps to provide support to people impacted by the alleged inappropriate conduct.

However, officials said the company would not provide details on the incidents that led to the termination.

The performances of Ariadne auf Naxos on Thursday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 1, will go on as planned and Robert Mollicone will conduct them, according to Austin Opera.

