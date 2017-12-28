ACL Live brings Willie Nelson to Austin for New Year's Eve

AUSTIN - For this New Year's Eve, Austinites are going to want to keep their dresses and bow ties in the closet and opt for pearl snaps and cowboy boots, because Texas' favorite musician is coming to town.

ACL Live is bringing music legend Willie Nelson and guests to Austin for three nights at the Moody Theater starting Dec. 29.

Nelson will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Particle Kid and Blackberry Smoke. Blackberry Smoke will perform New Year's Eve only.

For more information visit the ACL Live's Facebook page here.

