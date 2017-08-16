DAYBREAK ADVENTURES: Climbing, bowling and gaming at Main Event

If you are like us and are looking for a way to have fun and beat the heat as this summer winds down, Main Event in northwest Austin is a great spot. Yvonne and Bryan tackled the rock wall, the arcade and the bowling alley in this week's "Daybreak Adventure"
It's fun for all ages and provides a great getaway right in North Austin.
TAP the video above for their full experience.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs