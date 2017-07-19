Team Daybreak during their Escape Room experience. (Photo: KVUE News)

Escape rooms have become quite popular in the past few years. It's a physical adventure game where groups of people are challenged to solve puzzles and find objects needed to get them out of a room, in a limited amount of time. The Daybreak Team checked out Mind Spark Escape Games in Northeast Austin.

There are a number of rooms to choose from and we were tasked with the terminal, or conspiracy room.

As the clock ticks down, the pressure mounts. The clues aren't as cut and dry as you think. This challenge took a lot of brain power and we had to work together.

There were surprises lurking around every corner, but we stayed focus and finished with only minutes to spare.

Lucky for gamers, up to three clues can be given to help you along the challenge.

If you'd like to take this challenge yourself, check out their website.

