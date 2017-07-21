DAYBREAK ADVENTURES: Daybreak raises their bows and arrows for archery

From left: Erika Lopez, Anavid Reyes, Yvonne Nava and Bryan Mays take aim at archery targets at Archery Country in northwest Austin. (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN - Whether it be Katniss Everdeen of The Hunger Games, Hawkeye from The Avengers, or Jon Snow and the men of the Night's Watch, archery has definitely hit the mark in mainstream media.

Folks have been hunting with bows and arrows for thousands of years, and the sport is as popular today as ever. So the Daybreak crew packed their bows and arrows and headed to an archery range to test their skills as part of KVUE's series, "Daybreak Adventures."

Archery Country in Austin is a full service store and range designed for avid hunters, casual sportsmen and women as well as those who are new to the sport. Former Round Rock Mayor Alan McGraw is a co-owner of Archery Country. He's been an archer for years and is excited to bring the discipline to Central Texans.

You can rent time and even lease equipment right in the store. It's located at 8121 Research Blvd in North Austin and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

