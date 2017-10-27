Baby dresses up as concha, tries sweet bread for the first time

This baby dressed up as a concha for Halloween. (PHOTOS: Edi Xacon/ Twitter) (Photo: Edi Xacon, Custom)

What's more adorable than a baby dressed as a concha... eating a concha?!

Twitter user Edi Xacon posted photos of his nephew, Joaquin, earlier this week, and they've since been retweeted more than 75,000 times and liked more than 175,000 times.

According to a post on Love What Matters, Joaquin's mom found concha stencils, cut out the pieces and her mom helped her sew the costume together.

"The pictures captured Joaquin trying conchas for the first time, and his reaction in the photos says it all! He will be trick or treating in this costume," Xacon said.

