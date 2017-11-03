Austin Film Festival Awardees Walter Hill and Kenneth Lonergan
Walter Hill and Kenneth Lonergan were two of the Austin Film Festival Award winners. Hill is known for his work on "48 Hours," "Broken Trail" and "Deadwood," while Lonergan has worked on "Manchester by the Sea" and "Gangs of New York."
KVUE 5:53 PM. CDT November 03, 2017
