Austin fashion designer embraces her African-American heritage

AUSTIN - As a part of Black History Month, KVUE dug deeper into the culture of Austin's African-American history.

Part of KVUE's mission this February was to recognize and spotlight the accomplishments of African-Americans here in Austin -- both from the past and the present.

Think of our community as a tapestry. African American accomplishments are woven through to create something so inspiring, so unique, our city wouldn't be the same without it.

One Austinite is not only a part of Austin's tapestry, but she's using it to create her own designs.

Naila Akinyémi-Sankofa never stops moving -- her energy focused on brushing mascara along a model's eyelashes and freshening her lip gloss.

"The person who was going to do makeup couldn't be here, so I'm jumping in to do makeup," Akinyémi-Sankofa said. "We're going to do some basic lookbook shots, that will go to New York with me."

The fashion designer was invited to take part in New York fashion week. It's an opportunity to not only work with acclaimed designers, but to also show them what an African-American designer from Austin has to offer.

Sankofa's new Fall/Winter collection is called "Couture Ju Ju," created under her label Nama Isé-Ona.

"My tagline for Nama Isé-Ona is sacred and beautifully dangerous," the Austin fashion designer said.

The cut of a skirt, and the fabrics used to showcase Sankofa's talent and creativity is a reflection of her heritage.

Sankofa, a Chicago native, moved to Austin in 1989 and has made her mark designing clothing, jewelry, and shoes. She's also helped models and other designers break into the business with her full-service fashion production company: Runway Underground.

"We've seen more attention and more casting of black models, but not just black models, black models with natural hair," Sankofa said.

But, Sankofa has noticed over the years that the fashion scene for minority designers in Austin has changed, and she believes the changing face of the city doesn't help.

"I've seen a lot of our designers leave," Sankofa said. "That's made it very difficult for us to stay in our community and work especially in the creative industries. It just makes it difficult to preserve our culture and heritage and artistic traditions in our community when we're not here."

Sankofa is still trying to raise money to make her trip to New York a success. While funding her designer dreams can be financially difficult, Sankofa won't be heading to other cities such as Dallas or Houston. She prefers to work here in Austin and bring her visions to life.

