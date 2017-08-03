Agree or disagree with Ashley: Austin drivers drive me crazy
Ashley is a reporter here at KVUE, and she has some pretty strong opinions. Do you agree or disagree with her opinions? Let us know by commenting on the videos on Facebook or sharing with #AgreeAshley or #DisagreeAshley!
KVUE 10:42 AM. CDT August 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Aggravated kidnapping turned fatal incident in Austin
-
Building a barbecue legacy
-
Hays County family struggling with feral hogs
-
New downtown parking regulations
-
Hearing on Greg Kelley conviction - Day 1
-
Chiari Malformation diagnoses on the rise
-
Beware of paking lot scammers
-
Preview: Day 2 of Greg Kelley hearing
-
Wells Fargo warning customers of nationwide scam
-
Second body pulled from the rubble at Minnehaha Academy
More Stories
-
Police: Man found dead in west Austin connected to…Aug. 2, 2017, 3:20 p.m.
-
No, Willie Nelson is not deadAug. 3, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
-
Greg Kelley's former attorney expected to talk at…Aug. 3, 2017, 7:18 a.m.