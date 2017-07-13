2 Kent State students will meet after 3 years of Tinder messaging

(Photo: Buzzfeed)

Two Kent State students are getting the first date of a lifetime.

How, you may ask? All thanks to swiping right on Tinder.

Buzzfeed describes how a three-year-long journey began for Josh Avsec and Michelle Arendas, two seniors from Kent State University.

It all began when the pair matched back in 2014. Avsec sent Arendas a message but at the time, Arendas says she was deleting and re-downloading the app frequently, so she didn't see the message.

After two months, Arendas finally responded. She joked saying, " Hey sorry, my phone died!"

Avsec went along with the joke, waiting another two months before he responded, "Hey sorry was in the shower."

The back and forth of frivolous excuses continued for months, three years to be exact.

Last Friday, Avsec tweeted his exchange with Arendas, noting the dates on the messages saying, "Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts."

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

The tweet sent social media into a frenzy, being retweeted thousands of times.

People suggested that the pair meet in real life.

Tinder agreed. The dating app tweeted the pair with the following ultimatum. "It's time you got together IRL. You have 24 hours to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we'll send you there!"

It’s time you got together IRL. You have 24 hrs to decide the city you want to have your first date in and we’ll send you there! @mch_rnd https://t.co/7r2JQtcxKC — Tinder (@Tinder) July 10, 2017

According to Josh, after much debate, the two settled on Maui, Hawaii as their first date location.

After a long debate over your unbelievably generous offer, our dream first-date would be in Hawaii. Meet you in Maui?? @mch_rnd — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 11, 2017

According to Buzzfeed, although they haven't meet in person yet, they plan to do so very soon.

You can follow both Michelle, and Josh on twitter to see how their journey pans out.

