Texarkana radio station bans Madonna songs after Women's March speech

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Madonna performs onstage during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage) (Photo: Paul Morigi, 2017 Paul Morigi)

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTHV) - It looks like one radio station in Texarkana has had enough of Madonna and her music.

HITS 105 posted on their Facebook page that they are removing all of Madonna's music from their station indefinitely in response to statements she made during a speech at the Women's March. Madonna made headlines after she said she's thought an "awful lot of blowing up the White House, but I know that this won't change anything."

The radio station said they decided to remove her music after that comment as well as the various "F-bombs" she dropped during her speech.

"Banning all Madonna songs at HITS 105 is not a matter of politics, it's a matter of patriotism," said Terry Thomas, General Manager of the radio station. "It just feels wrong to us to be playing Madonna songs and paying her royalties when the artist has shown un-American sentiments."

Thomas also said if all stations stopped playing Madonna that it would send a "powerful economic message to Madonna."

It remains to be seen how Madonna will respond to the ban of her music, but we have a feeling she will express herself.

MEDIA RELEASE January 24th 2017 TEXARKANA RADIO STATION BANS MADONNA Texarkana’s Classic Hits station – HITS 105 is... Posted by HITS 105fm on Tuesday, January 24, 2017

