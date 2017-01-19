TGIT premieres rescheduled to Jan. 26th

(Photo: ABC)

(WVEC) -- ShondaLand fans will have to wait another week to get their dose of drama.

The premieres of "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," and "How To Get Away With Murder" were originally scheduled for Thursday, January 19th.

All three shows have been pushed back to Thursday, January 26th.

The move was made due to an ABC News special "20/20" "America's First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington." That special will air at 10 p.m. January 19th.

Previous episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal" will air prior to the special.

The episodes were pushed back so that all three shows could premiere on the same night.

