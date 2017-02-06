‘Stranger Things' teases Halloween return

'Stranger Things' title card. (Photo: Screengrab of YouTube video)

“The world is turning upside down.”

The first trailer for the second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” ran during Sunday’s Super Bowl and gave people a glimpse of the anticipated follow-up. The 30-second spot starts with an 80s-era Eggo waffle commercial before the screen glitches before we get a quick glimpse of Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven. We’re then treated to flashes of some of the returning characters for the rest of the trailer.

Netflix already said the second season will take place in “the fall of 1984,” which is bolstered by a shot of monitors with the date “OCT 30 ‘84” and two brief shots of Mike, Dustin and Lucas (Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin) wearing Ghostbusters costumes. ‘Ghostbusters’ was first released in June 1984.

The trailer, available to view here, has the synopsis “A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal… but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

‘Stranger Things’ returns for its nine-episode second season on Halloween.

