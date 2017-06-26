You can pay your kids for chores with this incredible app

Beautiful women Surfing Internet Concept (Photo: dragana991)

Is technology giving you a headache or burning holes in your wallet? Not to fear! We have some suggestions to lighten the load (and save some cash!)

Wait in line (or don't!)

Sometimes the wait is worth it! If your device is acting up, it could be helpful to ask a customer service representative or guru to talk you through the issue. Don't feel like waiting on hold? Search on Google, Youtube or Bing for instructional how-to demonstrations, or download the Fiverr app and explore their suggestions.

Get cash

Are you upgrade eligible? Before automatically trading in your device with your carrier, see if you can sell your product and buy a used device for cheaper! Sites like Decluttr let you sell and shop and even include a 12-month warranty deal.

Use coupons, gift cards

Consider investing in a gift card service so that you can earn enough points to get a discount! Websites like SlickDeals.net also boast some decent promotions that can save you bundles.

Maximize your parenting

Chores and allowances made easier! With apps like Chorecheck, you can set reminders for your kids and track their progress! You can even link your credit and debit cards to the portal so that you can pay your young ones for their hard work straight from your device!

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV