Hear Anderson Cooper's emotional tribute to Haiti after Trump's comments

President Trump is denying a report he used the words 's---hole' to describe African countries and Haiti. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) has his statement.

USA TODAY , WFAA 2:54 PM. CST January 12, 2018

Anderson Cooper and other celebrities condemned President Trump on Thursday following comments he reportedly made questioning why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and other "s---hole countries" in Africa rather than places like Norway.

On CNN Thursday, Anderson Cooper called the President's comments "racist" in an emotional segment. Cooper said the people of Haiti, who were granted temporary legal status following a devastating 2010 earthquake, "have been through more, withstood more, fought back against more injustice... than our President ever has." 

In November, the Trump administration ended the temporary legal status protections for Haitians, giving them until July 2019 to gain a different, legal immigration status or leave. (Don't see tweets below? Go here.)

"Let's not kid ourselves. Let's not pretend our dance around it," he said. "The sentiment the president expressed today is a racist sentiment."

Other celebrities, including John Legend, slammed the president on Twitter. 

"The president is racist. He has been for his entire public life," Legend tweeted. 

Ben Stiller posted several tweets about the resilience of the Haitian people.

The Washington Post reported that Trump made the divisive comments during a meeting on immigration in the Oval Office. 

President Trump tweeted Friday, appearing to deny using the vulgar term to describe Haiti, El Salvador and African countries.

© 2018 WFAA-TV


