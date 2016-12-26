LOS ANGELES - If you were on Twitter Monday morning, you may have seen a tweet quickly make the rounds that pop superstar Britney Spears was dead. The false reports came from the official Sony Music global account, but appear to be the work of hackers.

According to Billboard, the false tweet was originally published around 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The tweet read, "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016." The tweet also had a frown-face emoji, Billboard reported.

The account then tweeted out, "britney spears is dead by accident. We will tell you more soon. #RIPBritney."

Soon after the original posts, Bob Dylan's official Twitter account tweeted out, "Rest in peace, @britneyspears." That sought

Billboard reported that around 30 minutes later, tweets from a hacker group known as OurMine took responsibility for the posts and by 9 a.m. the Sony and Dylan posts had been deleted.

The same group was allegedly behind a hack of Netflix's U.S. Twitter account along with that of Marvel Entertainment in the past week. According to TechCrunch, OurMine typically posted from both accounts that it was simply testing the security of both Netflix and Marvel Entertainment online.