Six Flags Fiesta Texas original ride to close this weekend

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Facebook Page (Photo: Six Flags Fiesta Texas Facebook Page, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Get your last splash in this coming weekend as the Six Flags Fiesta Texas original “Power Surge” ride will retire.

“Power Surge” would take guests in a boat along a channel and eventually shoot down the rapids, splashing all bystanders who stood on the bridge for a cooling refreshment.

Fiesta Texas guests will have a final opportunity to reminisce and enjoy the nostalgic flat boat attraction before retiring on Sunday, July 23.

© 2017 KENS-TV