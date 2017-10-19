Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to be unveiled in November

Legendary Latina music superstar Selena Quintanilla Perez as depicted on the cover of Chris Perez's book "To Selena with Love," which will be adapted into a television series.

Selena is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to the late singer’s official Facebook page.

Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gublerand Selena’s sister Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena’s star, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s website.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and actress and Texas native Eva Longoria will be on hand to proclaim Nov. 3rd as official “Selena Day” in Los Angeles.

The star’s unveiling will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in front of the Capitol Records building in Hollywood.

© 2017 KHOU-TV