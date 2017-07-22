San Antonio native serves as Spider-Man stunt double in new movie

Photo courtesy Marvel Studios (Photo: Custom)

The hottest movie of the summer has a bit of San Antonio on the big screen. San Antonio native Chris Silcox was the stunt double for Tom Holland, who played your friendly neighborhood webslinger in Spiderman: Homecoming.

“I got a call from a stunt coordinator requesting my sizes. I asked who he was, why he needed my size. He responded, ‘Never mind.’ I looked him up on IMDB and realized he was the stunt coordinator for the new Spiderman,” Silcox recalled. “I apologized to him profusely and he gave me another chance. He sent me into a costume fitting. I was one of three that looked like and was exactly the same measurements as Tom Holland and got the job.”

Silcox gives credit where credit is due, expressing his love for San Antonio, where it all started, as well as his hometown Spurs. He graduated from Churchill High School and took lessons at Alamo City Gymnastics Center, eventually landing himself a job with Cirque Du Soleil.

He had a message for aspiring actors who want to follow in his footsteps:

“Just keep working. You never know where your path will lead you,” he said. “I never thought about being a stunt double.”

As far as future projects go, keep an eye out for Silcox showing off his acrobatic skills in The Greatest Showman, in theaters on Christmas Day.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in theaters nationwide.

