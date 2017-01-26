Willie Nelson cancels 2 of 5 Las Vegas shows due to illness

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Country music icon Willie Nelson is canceling two Las Vegas shows due to illness.
Nelson's publicist, Elaine Schock, said Thursday that Nelson has a bad cold and won't play Saturday or Sunday.
He plans to play the remaining three shows - Feb. 1, 3 and 4 - at The Venetian resort on the Las Vegas Strip.
The canceled shows have not been rescheduled, and ticket-holders were advised to seek refunds from the point of purchase.
Nelson is 83 and lives in Austin, Texas.
The singer-songwriter behind hits such as "On the Road Again" and "Always On My Mind" told The Associated Press recently that he will have a new album out this spring, called "God's Problem Child."
