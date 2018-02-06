Paul Simon's farewell concert comes to Austin in June

AUSTIN - Paul Simon fans will get to see him perform one last time.

The American songwriter and recording artist will perform his Homeward Bound-The Farewell Tour starting May 16. The tour will encompass shows across North America, Canada and Europe, where he will perform a collection of hits throughout his career.

Simon began his career in the early 1960s, selling more than 100 million records worldwide to date. He has received 16 Grammy Awards among his 13 solo studio albums and five albums as half of Simon & Garfunkel.

In 2003, Simon received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief. I love making music, my voice is still strong, and my band is a tight, extraordinary group of gifted musicians. I think about music constantly. I am very grateful for a fulfilling career and, of course, most of all to the audiences who heard something in my music that touched their hearts.”

Texas tour dates:

• Dallas, Texas June 1, 2018, at the American Airlines Arena

• Houston, Texas June 2, 2018, at the Toyota Center

• Austin, Texas June 4, 2018, at the Frank Erwin Center

Tickets for the Austin show will go on sale on Feb. 9. at 10 a.m.

More information please visit PaulSimon.com or here.

