HOUSTON- It was the hug seen around the world.
Ally Bellini, a sophomore at Dobie High School, was hugged by Lady Gaga during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI.
"I was thinking in my head, 'Am I dreaming?'," said Ally.
No, she wasn't dreaming. She received her 'once-in-a-lifetime' hug while Gaga sang her hit song, "Million Reasons."
Ally opened up about the unforgettable moment during a press conference at her school. Her drill teammates stood beside her.
"I was like hugging her and I realized so many people are watching me tearing up," said Ally. "And I was like hold it together for a little bit longer, and as soon as the lights went down in the area I balled."
Ally is now having to deal with the glare of the spotlight.
"Just walking down the hallway and people are like, 'oh my you got hugged, can I hug you?'," said Ally.
Her drill team practiced long and hard for their part in Lady Gaga's performance. They kept it a secret until it was revealed before millions last night.
"We couldn't ask for a better group of kids to share this with," said Lori Alexander, Lariaettes director. "This is a memory and an honor this team will cherish for a lifetime."
(© 2017 KHOU)
