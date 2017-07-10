Jay-Z announces 4:44 Tour stops in Dallas, Houston

In this photo taken June 26, 2017, a New York City bus with an advertisement for Jay-Z's anticipated new album "4:44" turns a corner in midtown New York City. Earlier this week, Jay-Z announced that official listening parties will take place across the US on June 29. Guest hosts will play the album in specific Sprint stores located in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more ahead of its June 30 release. / AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP Contributor)

Hova is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas and Houston.

Jay-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center and Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @S_C_ is bringing the #444TOUR to Dallas on 11.07.17!



ON SALE: Fri. 7.14 at 10AM

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at 11 a.m. CDT.

Jay-Z is already confirmed to play the 2017 ACL Festival in Austin the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.

