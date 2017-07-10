Jay-Z announces 4:44 Tour stops in Dallas, Houston

Hova is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas and Houston.
Jay-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center and Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @S_C_ is bringing the #444TOUR to Dallas on 11.07.17!— AAC 🎟 (@AACenter) July 10, 2017
ON SALE: Fri. 7.14 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/Y2BjvlMTYP
.@S_C_ x 4:44 | Toyota Center | 11.08.17 | Get Info Here: https://t.co/mmi32wVcXO #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/O6H1ZPAiBt— Toyota Center (@ToyotaCenter) July 10, 2017
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at 11 a.m. CDT.
.@S_C_ just announced the 4:44 Tour. Exclusive TIDAL pre-sale starts today, 12pm ET: https://t.co/We5OlPBrLl #TIDALXSprint #444TOUR pic.twitter.com/y7Ilb3hhSC— TIDAL (@TIDALHiFi) July 10, 2017
Jay-Z is already confirmed to play the 2017 ACL Festival in Austin the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.
