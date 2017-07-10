KVUE
Jay-Z announces 4:44 Tour stops in Dallas, Houston

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 9:27 AM. CDT July 10, 2017

Hova is hitting the road and he's stopping in Dallas and Houston.

Jay-Z announced a massive North American tour for this fall/winter in support of his latest album, 4:44. The tour kicks off October 27 in Anaheim with his Dallas stop scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the American Airlines Center and Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14. Tidal users will have an opportunity to purchase tickets starting today at 11 a.m. CDT.

Jay-Z is already confirmed to play the 2017 ACL Festival in Austin the weekends of Oct. 6-8 and 13-15.

