Adele messed up her Grammy performance and proved to us all she's actually human

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

KUSA - Wow.

Adele is used to bringing down the house with her amazing voice and her powerful performances.

During the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday night, Adele did something rarely seen.

She messed up. Then she swore. Then she apologized for swearing, stopped the song, and insisted on restarting the tribute to George Michael, "Fast Love."

She said, "I can't mess this up for him."

And since Adele is well, Adele, the orchestra and production crew acquiesced her request and the song began again.

Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about the moment.

.@Adele, you get every do over you ever need. Ever. #GRAMMYs — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 13, 2017

Only Adele can get away with restarting mid song, swearing, and still kill it in the end. — Eric Lambert (@ericthefall) February 13, 2017

My heart was in my throat the entire time! @Adele - making it right and giving her best. Although she seemed upset after- but she was great! — Joahnna Cruz (@joahnna_cruz) February 13, 2017

The crowd giving an extra heartfelt standing ovation to #Adele was such a moment. I hope she felt the support and love in the room! #Grammys — Sleeveless Strordo (@takilah805) February 13, 2017

Grammys Best moment-Adele starting in wrong key & asking to start tribute to George Michael over. "I can't mess this up for him" #respect — North (@north021884) February 13, 2017

#Adele proves everyone makes mistakes. And everyone can redeem themselves. #GRAMMYs — Felix Kay (@TheFelixKay) February 13, 2017

Love Adele! No apologies! Love that you seek quality, even if it means you acknowledge a mistake. #grammys #adelegrammys — Julie Koch (@kochjuliea) February 13, 2017

Adele's tribute to George Michael was the most raw, emotional performance. A new favorite #GRAMMYs moment for sure. — Stacy (@rdwnggrl) February 13, 2017

But, we think she still owned it, despite a tearful ending to the song and an emotional standing ovation from the audience.

What do you think?

