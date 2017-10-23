Foo Fighters coming to Austin in 2018

AUSTIN - Get ready to rock with the Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold world tour kicking off in Austin April 18, 2018. Tickets go on sale Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
With Foo Fighter's Concrete and Gold album cruising high in charts worldwide after their international #1 debut, the next phase of the Concrete and Gold global domination initiative will begin in the Austin360 Amphitheater and make memorable stops in Chicago, New York, and Boston.
The first leg of their U.S. tour in Washington D.C. was a more intimate affair by their usual standards, with a performance that USA Today described as having "transformed the venue into a raucous rock cathedral". So prepare for endless energy, an epic show and get ready to rock and roll with lead singer Dave Grohl, bass player Nate Mendel, lead guitarists Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, drummer Taylor Hawkins and keyboardist Rami Jaffee.
If you're worried tickets will run out, the Foo Fighters have partnered with Capital One so cardholders will have an exclusive early access to pre-sale tickets starting Oct. 26. Click here for more details. For more information on the Concrete and Gold world tour, click here.
Concrete and Gold concert dates in the United States:
April 18 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
April 19 – The Woodlands, TX (Houston) – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 21 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion
April 22 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
April 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
April 26 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
April 28 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia State Stadium
April 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Welcome to Rockville
May 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
May 3 – Memphis, TN – Fed Ex Forum
(Foo Fighters' website lists several dates in Europe in June)
July 7 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
July 12 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 14 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 16 & 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 19 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
July 21 & 22 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
July 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (Cleveland) – Blossom Music Center
July 26 – Noblesville, IN (Indianapolis) – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 29 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
