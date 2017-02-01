(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

Queen Bey is adding some more honey to the hive.

Beyoncé announced on her Instagram page Wednesday afternoon that she is not only pregnant with one baby but two!

In her post, the Lemonade songstress wrote quote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

When they arrive, the twins will join their 5-year-old big sister, Blue Ivy.

