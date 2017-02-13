Metallica to play in Alamo City for first time since 2009

SAN ANTONIO – Metallica is coming to the Alamo City!
Fresh off their GRAMMY performance with Lady Gaga, the band announced Monday that they will be bringing their 'WorldWired' 2017 North American tour to the Alamodome this summer.
The tour will kick off in Baltimore in May and crisscross its way across North America landing in San Antonio on June 14.
Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. and presale tickets available to Met Club members beginning at 11 a.m. the same day.
Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.
According to a press release, each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the ‘Hardwired...To Self-Destruct’ album, available as a physical CD or a digital download.
‘Hardwired...To Self-Destruct’ was released on November 18 on Metallica's own Blackened Recordings record label and debuted at No. 1 around the world, selling over 800,000 copies worldwide in its first week.
For complete ticket information, you can visit www.metallica.com.
For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Metallica’s #WorldWired Tour 2017 with @TheOfficialA7X and @VOLBEAT! Get more info here: https://t.co/CVXCaRch3f pic.twitter.com/oXqmJRXnym— Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 13, 2017
Full Tour Dates:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum
May 19 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)
June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field
June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC– Festival D’Ete
July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
