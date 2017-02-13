Metallica to play in Alamo City for first time since 2009

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 19: James Hetfield (L) and Kirk Hammett of the band Metallica perform on stage during a concert in the Rock in Rio Festival on September 19, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – Metallica is coming to the Alamo City!

Fresh off their GRAMMY performance with Lady Gaga, the band announced Monday that they will be bringing their 'WorldWired' 2017 North American tour to the Alamodome this summer.

The tour will kick off in Baltimore in May and crisscross its way across North America landing in San Antonio on June 14.

Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members on Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. and presale tickets available to Met Club members beginning at 11 a.m. the same day.

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the ‘Hardwired...To Self-Destruct’ album, available as a physical CD or a digital download.

‘Hardwired...To Self-Destruct’ was released on November 18 on Metallica's own Blackened Recordings record label and debuted at No. 1 around the world, selling over 800,000 copies worldwide in its first week.

For complete ticket information, you can visit www.metallica.com.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Full Tour Dates:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum

May 19 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC– Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

